A group of junior footballers in Lichfield have used their daily exercise during the coronavirus crisis to raise money for St Giles Hospice.

The members of Whittington Sharks U11 team have taken part in the 2.6 Challenge.

The initiative is designed to help charities and good causes which have been unable to hold a number of fundraising events during to the coronavirus outbreak.

The junior footballers have each run 2.6miles in support of the Whittington-based hospice.

They have already more than doubled their initial £200 target. People can still donate via their online fundraising page.