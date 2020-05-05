Councillors from across Lichfield and Burntwood are hosting their first ever official online meeting.
The gathering of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee takes place at 6pm this evening (5th May).
The meeting is set to be followed by others as the local authority looks for alternative ways to operate during the coronavirus crisis.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said
“The democratic work of the council must continue despite lockdown, and I am really grateful for the teams at the council who’ve worked tirelessly to develop and test this innovative system.
“We used the time available in our committee meeting calendar to learn from others and follow government guidance to introduce a best practice approach that ensures heightened security, provides additional functionality and ensures a long-term, sustainable solution.
“The way we will be live-streaming the meetings is truly transparent and means that anyone who is interested in the democratic process can follow them live and find out how important local decisions are made, using just an internet browser and without the need for any additional software or online accounts.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council