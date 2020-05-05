A man who tried to make off from police in Lichfield by running through a pig sty, swimming through a canal and hiding in a wheelie bin has been arrested.

Officers were called at 6.15am on 3rd May to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Muckley Corner service station.

Police arrived at the scene but the vehicle made off, driving the wrong way round island and colliding with a road sign before the driver ran off.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers and a police dog trudged through a farmer’s pig sty and across fields before the man swam through a canal to get to the other side. “Police dog Kaylaigh and officers then discovered a man in a brown wheelie bin on Great Charles Street in Brownhills just after 8am.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

A 25-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, leaving the scene of a road traffic collision, no insurance and drug driving.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.