We’re highlighting some of the Lichfield and Burntwood businesses who are trying to ensure they continue serving the public the during coronavirus crisis

The owners of a new Lichfield business have revealed why they opted to launch in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

The Lichfield Deli offers home delivery of items such as fruit, vegetables, meat and other foodstuffs.

At a time when a number of businesses are struggling due to lockdown restrictions, the Lichfield Deli is hoping to find a way to carve out a market while supporting the community.

The Lichfield Deli

“The reason for launching now was driven by needing to do something constructive with our time, mixed with a chance to utilise some unused space and van as a result of lockdown. “We also wanted to try to do something good in a time of need by many. “Between us we have been doing shopping for several of our neighbours, elderly relatives and friends, so we thought that surely there were more people that need this service with people struggling to get deliveries from supermarkets. “Should we happen to make any profit from this venture we will also be donating 10% of our profits to a local medical charity as our way of giving something back to the community.” The Lichfield Deli spokesperson

The long-term plan would see the business operate a deli cafe using local produce.

But the COVID-19 outbreak has meant plans have had to be adjusted.

“The service we are offering for now is home delivery – and we are expanding the product range to bring a more complete offering to customers. “We are also utilising and supporting some of our UK foodservice contacts who have seen their business decimated as a result of the lockdown effect on the foodservice industry. “Take our coffee supplier for example, a family-owned business based in Sheffield which has seen 99% of their business disappear overnight.” Lichfield Deli spokesperson

For more details, visit the Lichfield Deli website.

