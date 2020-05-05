Organisations are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Many planned events on Friday (8th May) have been scaled back and cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But sites across the district are putting together ways people can commemorate the anniversary from home.

Lichfield Cathedral is joining the Big Picnic for Hope, a project designed to remember heroes of the past and present.

It will be an opportunity for households to have a picnic indoors or in their gardens, while connecting virtually with family and friends.

The National Memorial Arboretum is also running a range of digital initiatives to mark VE Day 75.

They include the Tea for II exhibition that has been adapted so people can enjoy it online instead.

The arboretum has also put together VE Day activity packs for children and adults as well as anniversary tours of the arboretum’s famous memorials that can be downloaded from its website.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s important that we have an opportunity to thank the Second World War generation and to remember the great sacrifices they made. “From having a picnic to going on a virtual tour of the Tea for II exhibition, the revised plans will enable us to mark this historic date and to feel part of a wider community, despite taking part in the commemorations from home.” Cllr Iain Eadie

Other initiatives include a call by the RAF Lichfield Association for residents to mark the event with a doorstep singalong and a toast to those who served.

Lichfield Live is also putting together a gallery of your photographs showcasing how the area is marking the anniversary – details are available here.

For more details on events planned across the district visit www.visitlichfield.co.uk/veday75.