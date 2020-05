Thieves trying to steal bicycles from a business in Burntwood have been thwarted by police.

Officers were called to Pool Lane at 10pm last night (4th May) to reports of men behaving suspiciously.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Officers attended and found a number of bikes which had been dumped there. “It transpired they had been stolen from a local business at Chasewater.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police, quoting incident number 761 of 4 May.