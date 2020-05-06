Lichfield District Council chiefs say they are “incredibly pleased” with the success of the first online meeting.

A planning committee session last night (5th May) was broadcast live on YouTube.

It comes after coronavirus restrictions forced meetings in the council chamber to be cancelled.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said she was pleased with how the technology worked – but said they would be listening to feedback on how to improve the experience.

“We’re incredibly pleased at the success of our first online meeting, given it was one of our larger and more complex committee meetings. “Our preparation meant the meeting went as smoothly as it would normally, demonstrating how we can continue the democratic business of the council, despite all the challenges the lockdown has brought with it. “We saw large numbers of people join us, either through our own YouTube channel or through other routes, and we are listening to feedback on how we can make the experience even better in the future. “My thanks go to all concerned for the time and effort in getting us here, and for those who joined us online.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

The next online meeting will be the cabinet session at 6pm on 12th May.

The planning committee meeting can be viewed below: