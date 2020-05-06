The efforts of bus drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood to keep key workers moving during the coronavirus crisis have been praised by industry chiefs.
Although people are being urged only to make essential journeys, routes are continuing to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) paid tribute to the drivers and staff at bus depots for keeping vehicles moving during the crisis.
Graham Vidler, from the CPT, said:
“Many people rely on buses to make their essential journeys during the coronavirus crisis.
“Without the team effort of all those working in the bus and coach industry the emergency network for key workers would grind to a halt.
“We just want to say thank you to everyone working on the frontline and behind the scenes to make sure these journeys can continue.”