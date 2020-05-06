The efforts of bus drivers in Lichfield and Burntwood to keep key workers moving during the coronavirus crisis have been praised by industry chiefs.

Although people are being urged only to make essential journeys, routes are continuing to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport (CPT) paid tribute to the drivers and staff at bus depots for keeping vehicles moving during the crisis.

Graham Vidler, from the CPT, said: