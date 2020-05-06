The chairman of the Lichfield Food Bank says the number of families the organisation is helping has “increased hugely” since the start of the year.

The volunteer-run charity has been supporting residents across Lichfield for more than six years.

During the coronavirus crisis the number of people helped by the group has rocketed, with five times more people being fed than before.

But David Clarke, chairman of the Lichfield Food Bank, said they remained committed to helping local residents who were struggling due to COVID-19.

“The number of families seeking support has increased hugely since the start of the year and, sadly, the Food Bank has provided meals for eight times more children than last year. “We have received great support and donations from the community, so thank you Lichfield – but we want to make sure that the message reaches everyone who needs us that we are open, stocked and here to help.” David Clarke, Lichfield Food Bank

Anyone needing support can call the national Citizens Advice Helpline on 0808 208 2138 or call the Food Bank on 07913 563901.

Alternatively, they can email clientvoucher@lichfield.foodbank.org.uk for a code number to take to a session and collect a food package.

Sessions are held on Tuesdays from 10am to 12 noon and Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm at Life Church, Netherstowe, and on Fridays 12.30 – 2.30pm at Wade Street Church from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

For more information on how you can donate food visit www.lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.