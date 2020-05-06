Tips in Lichfield and Burntwood are to reopen next week, council chiefs have confirmed.
Household Waste Recycling Centres have been shut due to the coronavirus crisis.
But Staffordshire County Council said they would reopen on 14th May.
All tips will be open on that date, with normal hours of operation resuming from 18th May.
Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for commercial, said:
“Closing the sites when the Government banned non-essential travel protected staff and public, and reduced the pressure on the NHS. I want to thank all residents for their patience during this time.
“Now that pressure is easing we are able to reopen the sites, but it will have to be in a controlled way to comply with Government guidance on social distancing.
“That means we won’t be able to offer a full service and will have to restrict the number of vehicles allowed on a site at one time.
“Inevitably that means there may be queues and we ask people to remain patient and remember that site staff are doing their best in what remain difficult circumstances.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council
“We anticipate long queues”
The council said no vans, trailers or flatbed trucks will be allowed and only one person per vehicle is admitted.
Social distancing measures will be in place while some materials such as oils and paint will not be accepted.
Staff at the sites will also be unable to help with unloading or carrying heavy items due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“On a normal day we would handle around 3,000 visits to our sites, but after several weeks of people doing jobs around the home and in the garden, demand will undoubtedly be high at the recycling centres.
“However, I would urge people to be sensible and patient as we anticipate long queues when we first reopen.
“Please only come if it’s essential to dispose of your waste – if it can still be stored in the garage, garden, or by the house please leave it there a little longer until the first wave of demand passes.
“During closure workers have prepared the sites for reopening under social distancing guidelines and been supporting essential services elsewhere in the authority.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council
