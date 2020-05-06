The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says he feels “rather sorry” for a scientist who resigned from a Government role after being caught flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

Prof Neil Ferguson was a key figure in the decision to place the UK under strict COVID-19 restrictions.

But he resigned from his Government advisory role after a story in the Daily Telegraph revealed he had flouted those same rules.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he had some sympathy for Prof Ferguson.

Michael Fabricant

“I do feel rather sorry for him as he always said lockdown rules would need to apply until we have the antibodies that give us immunity through a vaccine. “But having caught COVID-19, he was tested and so now has the antibodies and the immunity from the disease as if vaccinated.” Michael Fabricant MP

Prof Ferguson had been a key figure in the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) which had helped direct the Government’s position on how best to tackle coronavirus.