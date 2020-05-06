The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood says he feels “rather sorry” for a scientist who resigned from a Government role after being caught flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.
Prof Neil Ferguson was a key figure in the decision to place the UK under strict COVID-19 restrictions.
But he resigned from his Government advisory role after a story in the Daily Telegraph revealed he had flouted those same rules.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he had some sympathy for Prof Ferguson.
“I do feel rather sorry for him as he always said lockdown rules would need to apply until we have the antibodies that give us immunity through a vaccine.
“But having caught COVID-19, he was tested and so now has the antibodies and the immunity from the disease as if vaccinated.”Michael Fabricant MP
Prof Ferguson had been a key figure in the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) which had helped direct the Government’s position on how best to tackle coronavirus.
“I accept I made an error of judgement and took the wrong course of action. I have therefore stepped back from my involvement in SAGE.
“I acted in the belief that I was immune, having tested positive for coronavirus and completely isolated myself for almost two weeks after developing symptoms.
“I deeply regret any undermining of the clear messages around the continued need for social distancing.”Prof Neil Ferguson
You’ve spelt ‘silly’ wrong.
Also:
“But having caught COVID-19, he was tested and so now has the antibodies and the immunity from the disease as if vaccinated.”
This is, as yet, unproven, but don’t let that detract from the estimated 50,000 deaths this government has presided over.
You were asking for a sex scandal on Twitter the other day.
What we all need is a good old fashioned political sex scandal. It would lift the mood
Some people are never happy.
So he got it wrong, like some football and sport stars have been doing. That is along with a substantial minority of us lesser mortals.
There are bigger fish to fry here. He has been seduced by the need of his reproductive organ. I suggest a sharp kick in that direction and a demand that he gets on with the vital work that we might all benefit from. This trivial sexploitation demeans the needs of a national crisis.
Mr Fabricant was bitterly complaining about people he saw on his walk standing chatting. He even went as far to call them obese and in more danger.
Now he feels sorry for a guy who went to see his lover.
Do make your mind up Mr Fabricant.
Mr Fabricant says, “But having caught COVID-19, he was tested and so now has the antibodies and the immunity from the disease as if vaccinated.”
Yet just six days ago Mr Fabricant was tweeting the opposite, “The antibodies created by nCov-19 are not thought to give strong & long-lasting immunity.”
A period of silence from Mr Fabricant on scientific matters would be welcome.
Mr Fabricant walked from his flat to Princes Park and back. A good 6 mile round trip @ 3 mph = 2 hours. Who broke guidelines, then?
I believe this is a misguided response to a serious lack of judgement. We all make mistakes, but some are a matter of life and death and should be dealt with in the appropriate manner.
Well, he would defend him wouldn’t he as he us still smarting about having to come to Lichfield instead of staying at his Welsh holiday home.
In our MP’s world it is perfectly acceptable to carry on a grubby little affair with a married lover despite his own Government’s guidelines. Just as it is perfectly acceptable for him to travel to North Wales from London instead of his constituency despite his own Government’s guidelines. And just as it is perfectly acceptable for him to bend those same guidelines to suit his own whims, whilst lecturing and shaming those he feels are not doing things correctly.
Remember folks, this is Micheal “Do as I say, don’t do as I do” Fabricant.
Some dead cat, this.
The guy will still be working alongside the govt, just not on SAGE. And yet again, a story which takes the appalling UK death rate off the front page.
Strange how when Schofield was discovered to be involved in extra-marital relationships he was lauded in the media as brave and heroic, accompanied by much gushing and fawning. I doubt his wife and children shared that view.
