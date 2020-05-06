A local brewery is giving people in Lichfield and Burntwood the chance to spread a little happiness during the coronavirus crisis.

Freedom Brewery’s Love Thy Neighbour campaign

Freedom Brewery, based in Abbots Bromley, has launched the Love Thy Neighbour initiative.

The scheme sees anyone who orders online receive a free gift pack for their chosen neighbour, containing four 33cl cans of lager and a tote bag.

The company’s managing director Matt Wilson said:

“So many people have in the past been taking their neighbours for granted – they know so little about them, or what would interest them or make them smile. “Their neighbours become like the wallpaper, always there but never really appreciated. “We want to be part of communities coming back together again and neighbours looking out for each other.” Matt Wilson, Freedom Brewery

Matt has urged people to share their #lovethyneighbour doorstep drops and socially distanced deliveries on social media.

Love Thy Neighbour by Freedom Brewery

“This is a chance to make new mates or rekindle existing friendships. “We hope that, by sharing our lager at an appropriate distance, it will spread a little bit of fun and happiness – and it reminds us of what being a good neighbour is all about. “What could be more British than sharing a beer?” Matt Wilson, Freedom Brewery

The offer is available from Freedombrewery.com using code ‘LOVETYHYNEIGHBOUR’ during checkout.