A fundraising campaign has been launched by Muslim worshippers in Lichfield to help support a local Islamic centre.

The Lichfield Masjid has operated from a site on Stowe Street since 2011.

But with coronavirus restrictions meaning gatherings cannot go ahead, an online fundraising page has been set up.

“Lichfield Masjid is the only one catering for all families in and around the city. “It usually runs evening classes for children to learn Islamic studies, with adult classes, study circles and inter-faith activities also taking place.” Lichfield Masjid fundraising spokesperson

The fundraising page says that around £90,000 of the £300,000 spent buying the building still needs to be paid back.

“Our small Masjid relies on Friday donations which are usually our largest gathering. “As the community is very small, to raise such high funds is difficult and will take a long time. “We ask people to please reach your hand out help in anyway possible to help us.” Lichfield Masjid fundraising spokesperson

People can donate via the online fundraising page.