Photographers in Lichfield have not let lockdown prevent them showcasing their creativity.

Members of Lichfield Camera Club have been taking part in a series of photography leagues.

The contests see submitted pictures judged by the group, with promotion and relegation between the three divisions taking place every four weeks.

“This adds a little spice to the competition!

“The idea was the brainchild of Graham Slight and has proved very popular with members.”

Some of the winning images from the first week of the competition:

Look Into My Eyes And Give Me The Treats by Debra Dingley

Quiet Reflection by Dean Borgazzi

Eggstravaganza by Anne Anderson

One of the winning images was a self-portrait by Debra Dingley titled Your Lockdown vs My Reality.

The nurse said:

Your Lock Down vs My Reality by Debra Dingley

“My reasons for wanting to take the picture were simply this is a piece of social history I felt important to document. “I have been a nurse for some 25 years and have never experienced anything like this in my work life. “I wanted to show the importance of the eyes – our patients at present only get to see this portion of us and to convey support, kindness and reassurance with just your eyes is a challenge. “Nursing at present is difficult for all involved but we are both buoyed and humbled by the public response.” Nurse Debra Dingley

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.