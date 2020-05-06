Lichfield RUFC is urging people to keep off the grass as it prepares pitches for next season.
Coronavirus has curtailed the rugby union campaign for the Myrtle Greens.
But grounds staff are carrying out preparatory works ahead of the 2020/21 season.
“Dog walkers and visitors to Cooke Fields during the lockdown are being requested to keep off the playing surfaces and the grassed areas inbetween.
“The grounds team are applying strong herbicides to the grass, which will require time to take effect.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Cooke Fields when the new season begins.”Lichfield RUFC spokesperson