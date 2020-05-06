Work is set to resume on the demolition of Lichfield’s former police station.

Contractor The Coleman Group ceased work on the Birmingham Road site scheme due to coronavirus concerns.

But Lichfield District Council has confirmed work on the land once earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme will resume on 11th May.

As well as the former police station, the bus station site is also being remodelled.

The scheme will eventually see the creation of new toilets and landscaping, a replacement 56-space long-stay car park as well as “refresh” of the bus shelters.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“With coronavirus affecting all aspects of work, we understood the decision to temporarily down tools. “However, we’re really pleased work is set to get started again, as we know this site is in need of regeneration, because it is such a prominent area and a gateway to the city. “The works will make the area more attractive and safer, and we look forward to our contractors starting up again, with social distancing measures in place.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

To find out more, go to www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/brsimprovements.