A local bakery has stepped in to help support the Lichfield Foodbank.

Duncan Hindley, boss of Hindley’s on Tamworth Street, visited the charity to hand over 25 freshly baked loaves.

They will be distributed as part of food parcels handed out to families struggling to make ends meet.

A Lichfield Food Bank spokesperson said:

“Huge thanks to Duncan and all of the team for this support.” Lichfield Food Bank spokesperson

The donation comes as the food bank revealed it had been helping five times as many people as normal due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.