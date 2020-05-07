Two former Lichfield City FC bosses are back in management.
Russell Dodd has been appointed as the new man at the helm at Midland Football League side Coton Green.
He will be joined by Paul Holt – who succeeded him at City – as assistant manager.
“We are delighted to announce that Russell Dodd has been appointed as our new first team manager.
“With a wealth of management experience and success, we look forward to what is in store for Coton Green.
“Previously manager of Lichfield City, Paul brings a wealth of experience.”Coton Green spokesperson