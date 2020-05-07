Lichfield Live has become a member of the largest association of independent publishers in the UK.

The Independent Community News Network is made up of more than 100 outlets in print and online.

It is the latest development for Lichfield Live, which confirmed over the weekend that it had become part of a community interest company under the Lichfield Community Media banner.

By becoming an ICNN member, the site joins other publishers across the UK in being able to access support on a range of issues related to the independent media community.

Ross Hawkes, founder and editorial director of Lichfield Live, said:

“This is another positive step for us as a website as it allows us to both learn from others in similar situations, as well as offer some of the insight from our 12 years of publishing across Lichfield and Burntwood. “The coronavirus crisis has shown the value of local media as people seek trusted sources of information and we are proud to say we have been able to carry on reporting at a time when traditional outlets have either ceased publication or reduced coverage. “The current situation has shown people want local news and information more than ever – the ICNN membership shows we are committed to continuing to provide it through Lichfield Live.” Ross Hawkes, Lichfield Live

It comes after Lichfield Live smashed its own record for the number of page views and readers visiting the site this week.

“Audiences want local knowledge”

The ICNN has members across the UK and regularly lobbies on issue relating to the independent sector and publishers known as hyperlocal.

A spokesperson said its members had shown the value of content produced beyond the traditional media groups.