Police are urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to head out to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

A number of major events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, with people asked to find ways to mark the occasion indoors instead.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan urged people not to forget the lockdown measure by being tempted to join others to pay respect to the heroes of the Second World War tomorrow (8th May).

“We know it’s difficult, but please continue to stay at home this VE Day to remember their sacrifice and play an important part in helping to save lives and to protect today’s elderly and vulnerable, many from the generation who survived the last war or whose loved ones fought in the war to protect us. “While celebrations have had to be scaled back due to the ongoing pandemic, there are still plenty of ways that people can mark this special anniversary from home. “Lockdown measures are working, let’s not undo all our effort so far.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police say officers will join a two minute silence at 11am tomorrow.

Ch Cons Morgan added:

“While this is an important anniversary for the country, it is important to unite in our continued fight against COVID-19 and continue to stay home and only leave for essential reasons, maintaining social distancing if you do. “I would urge people to ask themselves if the journey they are making or what they are doing is reasonable in the current situation. We all have a shared responsibility to protect the NHS, please apply your common sense and stay home. “We will be united in remembering, even if we can’t all be together.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

People who are concerned about any gatherings of people in Lichfield and Burntwood during lockdown are asked to contact www.staffordshire.police.uk/report-online.