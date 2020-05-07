People in Burntwood are being urged to secure outbuildings after tools were stolen from a shed.

The incident happened at a property on North Street at overnight between 5th and 6th May.

A portable generator and drill were stolen.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The shed is believed to have been left insecure at the side door and no damage was caused. “Please remember to secure outbuildings and doors.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 0385 06/05/2020.