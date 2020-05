Children at a Burntwood primary school have found a creative way to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The youngsters – who are children of key workers still attending St Joseph and St Theresa RC Primary School during the coronavirus lockdown – put their art skills to good use.

Their giant Spitfire has taken pride of place on the school playground.

The artwork was one of many ways people across Lichfield and Burntwood marked the anniversary of VE Day.