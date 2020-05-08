Staffordshire’s Police Commissioner is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to let their efforts to control coronavirus slip over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The 75th anniversary of VE Day (8th May) has seen many public events cancelled, with residents asked to mark the occasion from home instead.

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, said it was crucial people continued to adhere to the guidelines.

“I hope people will mark VE Day, but in appropriate ways from home, while still observing lockdown rules and protecting veterans and our loved ones. “Everyone has done so well in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent in keeping to the guidelines and it makes me proud. “People have been patient and persevered, but they now need to stay the course and keep it up a while longer. “Everyone’s patience will pay off and it will be worth the sacrifices in saving lives and protecting the NHS, but we can’t give up now, people need to continue staying at home.” Matthew Ellis

