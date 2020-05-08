The 75th anniversary of VE Day has been marked at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Although the Alrewas site of remembrance is not open due to the coronavirus crisis, the occasion has still been recognised.
A spokesperson for the arboretum said:
“Despite being closed today, the very small team on site observed a two minute silence on the Armed Forces Memorial to remember the Second World War generation.
“A wreath was laid on behalf of the team and our visitors.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson