People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to join a water saving campaign.

South Staffs Water has launched the Pledge15 initiative ahead of Water Saving Week.

The campaign asks residents to make small changes to the way the use water around their home to help save 15 litres per day.

Phil Newland, managing director at South Staffs Water, said:

“Water is a precious resource – we want to make sure there is enough water for future generations and to protect the environment. “We want to encourage customers to be water efficient and we will be playing out part too by reducing the water lost through leaks and we’ll be talking to developers about building water-efficient homes. “This is a great opportunity for customers to look at ways they can save water and be in with a chance to win prizes too. “I can’t wait to see all the different ways that customers pledge to save water.” Phil Newland, South Staffs Water

Customers who make a pledge and state how they will save water will have a chance to win the top prize of a £100 voucher, with runner-up prizes up for grabs too.

To make a pledge and enter the competition visit the South Staffs Water website.