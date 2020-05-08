Lichfield Operatic Society has confirmed the postponement of a production of Oklahoma until next year.

The show was due to be staged at the Lichfield Garrick in September.

But the decision has now been taken to postpone until July 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.

A spokesperson said:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation we have made the very difficult decision to postpone our upcoming production of Oklahoma. “A huge thank you to all those who had already purchased tickets for this production – the Garrick team will be in touch with you all in due course. “We look forward to seeing everyone soon.” Lichfield Operatic Society spokesperson

The decision comes after the Lichfield Garrick previously confirmed the decision to cancel all shows until the end of May.