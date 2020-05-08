Teachers at a Lichfield primary school have created a video to pupils at home during lockdown ahead of the VE Day 75th anniversary.

The staff at Scotch Orchard Primary School have used the lyrics to Dame Vera Lynn’s wartime hit We’ll Meet Again to send a message to students.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“We miss all of the children very much and we can’t wait until we all meet again.” Scotch Orchard Primary School spokesperson

The anniversary of VE Day today (8th May) has seen many public events cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to mark the occasion from home.