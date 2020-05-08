People across Lichfield and Burntwood are marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Although many public events today (8th May) have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, residents are keen to mark the occasion in their own homes.

Lichfield Live is putting together a gallery of images to show how the district marks VE Day.

People can send their best flag displays, bunting, images of them raising a glass to the nation’s military heroes, or pictures of any other celebrations to yournews@lichfieldlive.co.uk – remember to include your name.

Pictures can also be submitted via our Twitter or Facebook accounts.

See some of the pictures we’ve already received from our readers of their own VE Day commemorations below: