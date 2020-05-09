Inmates at a Lichfield prison have clubbed together to support local families struggling during the coronavirus crisis.

The group from HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall decided to donate items to Lichfield Food Bank.

The charity has seen demand for its services rocket during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for the prison said:

“The young men on F Wing decides they wanted to Lichfield Food Bank. “We were amazed and humbled at what they gave.” HMP and YOI Swinfen Hall spokesperson

Detail on how to donate to Lichfield Food Bank are available here.