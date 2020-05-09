The decision to reopen tips in Lichfield and Burntwood has been welcomed by a local MP.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that household waste and recycling centre will open their gates again on Thursday (14th May).

The sites were initially shut due to coronavirus concerns.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he hoped the decision would lead to a reduction in fly-tipping.

“The tips won’t be fully open – they won’t take paint or asbestos, for example – but this will take the strain off householders. “I have also been concerned about the growth of illegal fly tipping in the area which is dangerous and has been putting additional burdens on local farmers who have to clear up the mess.” Michael Fabricant MP

The decision comes after Lichfield District Council reported a 30% rise on fly-tipping on private land during April.

As well restrictions on items which can be taken to the centres, the reopening will not allow vans or trailers until further notice.

Mr Fabricant added:

“There will be strict social distancing and other health-based rules in place and people using the recycling centres should stick to them.” Michael Fabricant MP

“Difficult circumstances”

Queues are likely when the tips do reopen, with sites in Birmingham seeing hundreds of cars queuing on local streets this week.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for commercial, said: