With large sections of society in ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

It looks as if the lockdown will be lifted a little soon, but the messages are mixed.

One expert talks about the light at the end of the tunnel, another warns we’re not out of the woods yet.

The enemy is still out there, but maybe we’ll have to learn to live with it. Whatever happens next, nothing will be quite the same again.

A musical acquaintance belongs to a choir, but if it’s true that any strong projection of the voice or breath can spread the deadly droplets far and wide, singers and performers will be to be socially distant for a long time yet.

I’ve loved seeing Italians on their balconies serenading their neighbours, but on down days listening to music triggers too much emotion and I have to turn it off.

One melody, though, has haunted me for weeks, but in a good way. Farewell to Stromness, by Peter Maxwell Davies.

I flew a Union Jack in the front garden yesterday, for VE Day, then watched the anniversary events on television, sitting safely on a sofa.

No big parades or public parties this year, of course – but a moment of national unity and remembrance none the less.

The scenes in black and white came alive again on the screen – the great crowds mingling freely and dancing in the street in wild celebration, 75 years ago.

The wonderful war-time songs never die either – but it was the two-minute silence that seemed to say it all best, honouring the generation who fought for freedom and knew what separation and sacrifice really meant.

