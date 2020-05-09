A new training programme has been launched to help prevent Lichfield and Burntwood businesses falling victim to scams during the coronavirus crisis.

Trading Standards officers from Staffordshire County Council have created resources following a rise in malicious emails, calls and other scams.

The Business Against Scams initiative aims to help businesses stay safe.

Cllr Gill Heath, cabinet member responsible for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council said:

“We’ve already seen an increase in the amount of scams targeting members of the public, but we’re now also seeing scams that target businesses too. “These scams come in various forms from emails to telephone calls and the consequences for a business can be devastating. “We’re simply asking local companies and their employees to be on their guard and to be vigilant at all times. Don’t click on suspicious emails or attachments, never rush a payment, act cautiously and always challenge.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Common scams include fake Government grant schemes, invoice frauds, people impersonating CEOs and tech support cons.

Businesses can access the training online.