The leader of Lichfield District Council says local authority officials are liaising with police after travellers moved into a local park.
The group had originally parked up at Lichfield City FC earlier this week.
But they have since moved on to Stychbrook Park.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said talks were taking place on the issue.
“I’m aware that travellers have moved onto Stychbrook Park, having been moved on from Lichfield FC playing ground yesterday (9th May).
“We are liasing with police, our parks teams and local councillors to ensure this is concluded as swiftly as possible.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council