Staff at a Lichfield care home will be offering their support to visiting nurses as part of an international day of thanks.

International Nurses Day on Tuesday (12th May) aims to celebrate the efforts of health and care staff around the world.

To mark the occasion, The Spires care home in Lichfield will hand out messages of thanks and sweet treats to nurses visiting residents all next week.

The World Health Organisation has already designated 2020 as the first ever global Year of the Nurse and Midwife, because to mark the bicentennial of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:

“Our visiting and community nurses and our own staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others – and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more these past few weeks. “They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. “All their efforts are focused on creating an enjoyable environment for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return.” Amy Doyle, The Spires care home

Online company Holly’s Lollies has donated confectionary, including prosecco lollipops, gin and elderflower candy canes and caramel chocolate.

Helen Lunn, deputy manager at the home, said: