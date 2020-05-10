The virtual Lichfield Parkrun welcomed plenty of new participants in the latest online session.
With coronavirus forcing the cancellation of the regular session in Beacon Park, organisers have invited people to run or walk their own 5km route and post a time online.
|Sean
|White
|00:20:46
|First timer
|Daniel
|Floyd
|00:20:47
|George
|Beasley
|00:21:09
|Natasha
|Lee
|00:21:23
|First timer
|Andrew
|Brenan
|00:22:40
|Jamie
|Dodd
|00:23:20
|New PB
|Jez
|Booker
|00:24:03
|First timer
|Richard
|Cowton
|00:24:12
|First timer
|Austin
|Brauser
|00:24:13
|Lea
|Gillion
|00:26:52
|First timer
|Lea
|Gillion
|00:28:20
|Jemma
|Tiso-Johnson
|00:28:25
|Jenny
|Evans
|00:28:30
|First timer
|keeley
|Jade
|00:28:55
|First timer
|Rachel
|Bentley
|00:29:13
|New PB
|James
|Reynolds
|00:29:21
|New PB
|Jo
|Cooper-Gavin
|00:29:38
|Lesley
|Cooper
|00:30:26
|Kate
|Clayton
|00:30:56
|First timer
|Ellen
|Gulliksen
|00:32:44
|First timer
|Elliot
|Spenser
|00:33:32
|First timer
|Tricia
|Reynolds
|00:35:16
|New PB
|Jane
|Mackenzie
|00:37:46
|New PB
|Simon
|Miller
|00:40:00
|First timer
|Sally
|Miller
|00:40:00
|First timer
|Hellen
|Floyd
|00:51:19
People can participate in the weekly event by covering a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.