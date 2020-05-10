The virtual Lichfield Parkrun welcomed plenty of new participants in the latest online session.

With coronavirus forcing the cancellation of the regular session in Beacon Park, organisers have invited people to run or walk their own 5km route and post a time online.

Sean White 00:20:46 First timer Daniel Floyd 00:20:47 George Beasley 00:21:09 Natasha Lee 00:21:23 First timer Andrew Brenan 00:22:40 Jamie Dodd 00:23:20 New PB Jez Booker 00:24:03 First timer Richard Cowton 00:24:12 First timer Austin Brauser 00:24:13 Lea Gillion 00:26:52 First timer Lea Gillion 00:28:20 Jemma Tiso-Johnson 00:28:25 Jenny Evans 00:28:30 First timer keeley Jade 00:28:55 First timer Rachel Bentley 00:29:13 New PB James Reynolds 00:29:21 New PB Jo Cooper-Gavin 00:29:38 Lesley Cooper 00:30:26 Kate Clayton 00:30:56 First timer Ellen Gulliksen 00:32:44 First timer Elliot Spenser 00:33:32 First timer Tricia Reynolds 00:35:16 New PB Jane Mackenzie 00:37:46 New PB Simon Miller 00:40:00 First timer Sally Miller 00:40:00 First timer Hellen Floyd 00:51:19

People can participate in the weekly event by covering a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.