The virtual Lichfield Parkrun welcomed plenty of new participants in the latest online session.

With coronavirus forcing the cancellation of the regular session in Beacon Park, organisers have invited people to run or walk their own 5km route and post a time online.

SeanWhite00:20:46First timer
DanielFloyd00:20:47
GeorgeBeasley00:21:09
NatashaLee00:21:23First timer
AndrewBrenan00:22:40
JamieDodd00:23:20New PB
JezBooker00:24:03First timer
RichardCowton00:24:12First timer
AustinBrauser00:24:13
LeaGillion00:26:52First timer
LeaGillion00:28:20
JemmaTiso-Johnson00:28:25
JennyEvans00:28:30First timer
keeleyJade00:28:55First timer
RachelBentley00:29:13New PB
JamesReynolds00:29:21New PB
JoCooper-Gavin00:29:38
LesleyCooper00:30:26
KateClayton00:30:56First timer
EllenGulliksen00:32:44First timer
ElliotSpenser00:33:32First timer
TriciaReynolds00:35:16New PB
JaneMackenzie00:37:46New PB
SimonMiller00:40:00First timer
SallyMiller00:40:00First timer
HellenFloyd00:51:19

People can participate in the weekly event by covering a 5km route on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

