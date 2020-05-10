Police are appealing after a valuable equipment was stolen from a farm near Lichfield.

The site in Elford was targeted by two raiders in the early hours of yesterday morning (9th May).

PCSO Costas Karpi said as well as the theft, other equipment was also damaged in the incident.

“Two offenders targeted a farm in Elford, stealing several satellite GPS domes and computer pads from tractors. “Equipment taken was worth tens of thousands of pounds. “Diesel was also taken from the site, with damage caused to other equipment. “ PCSO Costas Karpi, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101.