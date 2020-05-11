Council chiefs say they are “urgently” reviewing their guidelines after a Lichfield business was ordered to remove tape marking out social distancing spaces over concerns they were a trip hazard.

The owner of the city centre store – who asked not be named – had introduced the pavement markings outside their premises as part of measures to trade within the rules brought in to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But officers from Lichfield District Council contacted the company to say they would need to be removed as they were a potential trip hazard.

The request to pull up the tape came despite other companies in the city centre using similar methods to control the proximity of customers to each other.

Lichfield Live understands the warning over pavement markings was only issued to the solitary independent retailer.

“It’s a shame that the council feels the need to lodge complaints with hard-working companies doing their best, but doesn’t seem to want to do the same with large multinationals. “Apparently putting tape on a pavement marking out two metres is now a trip hazard.” Spokesperson for the Lichfield business ordered to take up social distancing markings

“We urgently need to review our guidance”

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, told Lichfield Live the situation was being reviewed – but didn’t confirm whether the business in question would be allowed to reinstate the markings.

Angela Lax