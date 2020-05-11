Council chiefs say they are “urgently” reviewing their guidelines after a Lichfield business was ordered to remove tape marking out social distancing spaces over concerns they were a trip hazard.
The owner of the city centre store – who asked not be named – had introduced the pavement markings outside their premises as part of measures to trade within the rules brought in to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But officers from Lichfield District Council contacted the company to say they would need to be removed as they were a potential trip hazard.
The request to pull up the tape came despite other companies in the city centre using similar methods to control the proximity of customers to each other.
Lichfield Live understands the warning over pavement markings was only issued to the solitary independent retailer.
“It’s a shame that the council feels the need to lodge complaints with hard-working companies doing their best, but doesn’t seem to want to do the same with large multinationals.
“Apparently putting tape on a pavement marking out two metres is now a trip hazard.”Spokesperson for the Lichfield business ordered to take up social distancing markings
“We urgently need to review our guidance”
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, told Lichfield Live the situation was being reviewed – but didn’t confirm whether the business in question would be allowed to reinstate the markings.
“This case has highlighted that we urgently need to review our guidance to businesses to reflect the changing landscape we are in.
“We are working with Staffordshire County Council to make sure the guidance is updated following the latest advice as soon as possible.
“We are also looking at how we can improve our communications with businesses to make sure we are supportive and helpful.
“We would like to encourage businesses to get in touch with us if they need help as they adapt to new ways of working.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
Astonishing, have these people walked past the trees at the top of Bird Street or the many raised stones on Market Street?
What are we paying our council tax for? Certainly not prohibiting a small business from earning a living and providing a service. Are the council officers asking the banks to remove their tapes? Absolutely bonkers decision. Pullen and his mates need to get a grip and put a stop to this small minded behaviour…..trip hazard, my a*se. Shocking action by LDC.
Seems typical for Lichfield’s council. Perhaps the shop keeper refused to put up a sign at the last election. Also most of the big retailers back Boris with money so Fabricant will have been instructed to tell the council. Might not be true but never smoke without fire and one hell of a lot of smoke around
Unbelievable LDC , what about the trip hazard you built into the market square block paving otherwise known as a shallow kerb. It’s fortunate you haven’t been sued yet by injured pedestrians.
If you want to do something meaningful stop the traffic illegally entering there.
How on earth is tape that is probably a fraction of a millimetre in depth a trip hazard?
Leave a comment