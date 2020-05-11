Golfers in Lichfield and Burntwood have been told they must “play responsibly” when courses reopen after the COVID-19 lockdown.

New coronavirus guidelines introduced by the Government are set to allow some individual sports to resume in the coming weeks.

It means golfers may soon be able to get back on the greens Lichfield.

But sporting body England Golf said any restrictions in the way courses operate as they reopen must be respected.

“As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the Government determines it is safe to do so. “We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times. “Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.” England Golf spokesperson

The organisation has offered advice to clubs about how to resume play, including advice for greenkeepers on how to ensure courses are maintained safely.