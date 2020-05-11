A Lichfield charity has urged councils to utilise the knowledge of local organisations to address new Government advice for people to cycle and walk rather than use public transport during the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined steps to be taken as part of a bid to bring the country out of lockdown and get parts of the economy up and running again.

Among the measures include advice to walk or cycle where possible rather than using public transport.

It comes after a warning that social distancing could see a reduction of 90% in capacity on some trains and buses.

The trustees of Lichfield Re:Cycle have now written to Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council, urging them to utilise local expertise to address the challenges any new strategy may pose.