The headteacher of a Lichfield primary school says “patience” will be needed as plans are drawn up to reopen.

Boris Johnson outlined the first steps towards taking the UK out of the coronavirus lockdown.

The phased return is likely to begin with pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Deirdre McLeary, headteacher of St Joseph’s Primary School said further clarification was needed before more formal plans were drawn up.