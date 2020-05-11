The headteacher of a Lichfield primary school says “patience” will be needed as plans are drawn up to reopen.
Boris Johnson outlined the first steps towards taking the UK out of the coronavirus lockdown.
The phased return is likely to begin with pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.
Deirdre McLeary, headteacher of St Joseph’s Primary School said further clarification was needed before more formal plans were drawn up.
“The governors and leaders of Lichfield and Tamworth schools are spending the next few days absorbing the Government’s approach outlined by the Prime Minister, along with further clarification from the Department for Education today and tomorrow.
“As Boris Johnson acknowledged, any arrangements envisaged may change in the light of scientific evidence and advice in the days and weeks ahead.
“The days ahead will need all of our patience with each other as we try to balance the needs of everyone in our school, local and national community.”Deirdre McLeary, St Joseph’s Primary School