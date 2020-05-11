People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to use “common sense” as the nation enters the next stage of the Government’s coronavirus strategy.

The Stay Home message used since the lockdown began in March has been replaced by a Stay Alert strategy.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to begin to get some industries back to work.

Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant said people needed to continue to heed official guidance.