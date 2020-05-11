People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been urged to use “common sense” as the nation enters the next stage of the Government’s coronavirus strategy.
The Stay Home message used since the lockdown began in March has been replaced by a Stay Alert strategy.
It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined plans to begin to get some industries back to work.
Lichfield and Burntwood MP Michael Fabricant said people needed to continue to heed official guidance.
“The Prime Minister is clear – social distancing must remain until COVID-19 is defeated – and that is unlikely to happen until we have a vaccine.
“Stay Alert means using your common sense to avoid infection by close contact with others or being in contact with surfaces others have touched.”Michael Fabricant MP
Absolute shambles. Even the Foreign Secretary has no clue what the rules are this morning.
I suspect libertarian tories are delighted at starting to ‘get their lives back’ but knowing that lower paid workers – who by and large never locked down and had no choice – are most at risk of dying of the virus, let’s hope common sense prevails like the MP says.
Why are they most at risk? Because they’ve been out and about, they can’t afford to stay at home.
In reality though, this terrible messaging will cost lives.
Stay safe, no, stay alert. Stay at home but go to work on your bike, no, sit in the park but only meet your mom not your dad…
Start blaming the people not the govt. Use common sense. Shambles.
I appluad the use of the phrase “common sense”.
It seems that in the last 10 years or possibly longer, common sense has become a dirty word. There are so many examples of poor decisions and downright stupidity we have actually “witnessed” as factually real events, that would all have been very different if common sense had been applicable.
Common sense is not a dirty word. It is the thing we are lacking.
Neither is common courtesy a dirty word. Or respect. Or decency. Or moral values.
Perhaps we need to get back to the basic cornerstones of what “society” should be, rather than regard them as dirty words?
Just a thought.
Leave a comment