The Government’s new coronavirus guidance is “absolutely not a green light” for life to return to normal, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has warned.
Boris Johnson outlined the first steps towards bringing the UK out of lockdown during an address to the nation last night (10th May).
It included steps to get some businesses back to work and proposals on how schools might begin to reopen.
The Prime Minister is expected to give further details in the House of Commons today.
But Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important that people continued to safeguard themselves, their families and their communities to avoid a second peak in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is hugely important for businesses to open their doors, people to get back to work and education and communities and services to rebuild – but this has to be when it is safe to do so and at the right pace.
“Over the coming weeks and months we will all be treading a very fine line as we gradually reopen this county and this country.
“This is absolutely not a green light for everyone and everything to go back to as we were before the pandemic.
“The challenge now is to build on what we have done so far. This means keep washing your hands regularly, social distancing and working from home if you can, so we continue to do everything we can to avoid a second and potentially more deadly peak in cases.”Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council