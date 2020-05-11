The Government’s new coronavirus guidance is “absolutely not a green light” for life to return to normal, the leader of Staffordshire County Council has warned.

Boris Johnson outlined the first steps towards bringing the UK out of lockdown during an address to the nation last night (10th May).

It included steps to get some businesses back to work and proposals on how schools might begin to reopen.

The Prime Minister is expected to give further details in the House of Commons today.

But Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important that people continued to safeguard themselves, their families and their communities to avoid a second peak in the COVID-19 pandemic.