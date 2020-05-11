The work of foster carers across Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis has been hailed by council chiefs.

There are currently around 400 foster families in Staffordshire providing a home to 700 children and young people.

This week marks the start of Foster Care Fortnight, which aims to recruit more people and celebrate the work of those who already offer a stable environment to youngsters.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Foster carers accomplish incredible things every day, even in the face of a global crisis like coronavirus which is affecting every one of us. “But, despite the extra challenges that this presents, they continue to provide day-to-day support, love and stability to children who can’t live with their birth families. “Foster carers support children and young people’s education, health, and social wellbeing, and also help to maintain the children’s relationships with the people who are important to them but who they cannot currently see in person. “Foster Care Fortnight is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the work of all our foster families and I would like to thank them personally for the amazing difference they make to children’s lives. “We do have an urgent need for more foster carers, so if it’s something you are considering please get in touch with the team.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said around 60 new foster carers needed to be recruited this year.

And they hope the campaign, which includes videos from people sharing their experiences, will encourage people to come forward.

Beryl Bull, a foster carer from Lichfield, said:

“I’ve been fostering for just over a year now and it’s been a real mixture of excitement and challenges. “However, I feel we have made a real difference to a young person’s life. “You are never on your own as a foster carer, there is lots of support and fun times to be had and I’d encourage anyone interested to get in touch.” Foster carer Beryl Bull

For more information on fostering with Staffordshire County Council visit www.care4child.org.