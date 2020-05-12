Police are looking for information after honesty boxes were stolen from rural locations around Lichfield.
Roadside stalls offering fresh produce and goods have been targeted around the Barton-under-Needwood area.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“We are appealing to home owners and businesses operating in such a way to review their security measures including CCTV, removal of cash or items of value overnight and to be vigilant with their own property.
“Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information that may assist with our investigations is asked to contact Staffordshire Police via 101.”