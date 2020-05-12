Car parks at Chasewater and other local beauty spots are to be reopened after being closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that a phased unlocking of the gates will take place at country parks from tomorrow (13th May).

As well as Chasewater, other locations around Cannock Chase – popular walking and cycling spots for people in Lichfield and Burntwood – will be reopening.

Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for communities, said:

“Now that the Government’s guidance about exercise and travel has been updated we are keen to help people visit our country parks and enjoy our beautiful countryside, but they should still follow the rules regarding social distancing and staying alert to the risk of passing the virus on. “It will be a phased reopening of the car parks and people can check the latest details on our social media accounts or via the county council’s website.” Cllr Gill Heath Staffordshire County Council

Toilets, visitor centres and playgrounds will remain closed until additional hygiene and social distancing arrangements have been put in place.

People are also being asked to keep dogs on leads to help observe social distancing rules.