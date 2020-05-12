Community projects in Chasetown are being invited to apply for funding to support them during the coronavirus crisis.

The money is from the Coalfields Regeneration Trust’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Fund.

Andy Lock, from the trust, said grants would help those who are tackling issues around employment, skills, and health and wellbeing in the Chasetown community.

“We recognise the incredible response our coalfield communities have had to the COVID-19 crisis and have altered our funding support so that we can address local needs during this difficult time. “As part of the fund, we will continue to offer grants of up to £10,000 to eligible community-based organisations and our focus will remain on employment, skills and health and wellbeing. “However, priority will be given to applicants that are delivering support, or who are having to significantly adapt their services, to respond to the pandemic and still assist vulnerable groups. “Applications will also be reviewed more frequently so that these funds can be used when and where they are needed the most.” Andy Lock, Coalfields Regeneration Trust

Over the past five years, more than £2million has been handed out to community groups in former coalfield areas by the trust.

Andy added:

“Our community-based organisations are in crisis. Despite the fact that demand for their services and support is at an all-time high, many have had to close temporarily, furlough team members or significantly reduce their services to protect reserves and cash flow so that they can survive longer-term. “In other instances, diversifying to deliver services in different ways is the only option. This requires much-needed skills, support and additional funding. “This is why our new fund and practical support is more important than ever before.” Andy Lock, Coalfields Regeneration Trust

For further details about the programme and the application process, visit the Coalfields Regeneration Trust website. The deadline for applications is 22nd May.