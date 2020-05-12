Council bosses have done a u-turn on a ban on businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood using tape to mark out social distancing spaces.

It comes after one company was ordered to tear up the markings on the pavement outside their premises over fears it would be trip hazard.

Angela Lax

Councillor Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, said the decision had now been taken to allow tape to be used to ensure social distancing guidelines were followed.

“I have now had the opportunity to speak with our officers, and they will be advising businesses that they can use suitable and appropriate tape on the pavement outside their own premises to promote effective social distancing.” Cllr Angela Lax

Cllr Lax’s comments come after Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant had urged council officials to take a more “common sense” approach after their original tape ban was introduced.

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, said he was “sorry” such advice had initially been given out to a local business.