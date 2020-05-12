Lichfield’s MP has said a move by council officials to order a local business to tear up tape marking social distancing was “neither fair nor sensible”.

The independent retailer – which has asked not to be named – was told by Lichfield District Council to remove the markings from the pavement outside the premises over fears it could be a trip hazard.

With Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining the first steps to move the country out of lockdown, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said there needed to be consistency to allow businesses to trade effectively.

Michael Fabricant

“Using common sense not only applies to social distancing, it also applies to Government civil servants and local council officials during this lock-down. “Banks and other institutions are taping out areas on the pavement to ensure social distancing when queing for ATM machines, so for council officials to pick on a small trader in isolation is neither fair nor sensible. “I really do think that officials need to act consistently or else their judgment will be called into grave doubt.” Michael Fabricant MP

Lichfield District Council said it was “urgently reviewing” guidelines after the incident.

But Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, did not outline whether the tape outside the business could be reinstated.

Angela Lax