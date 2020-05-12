Lichfield’s MP has said a move by council officials to order a local business to tear up tape marking social distancing was “neither fair nor sensible”.
The independent retailer – which has asked not to be named – was told by Lichfield District Council to remove the markings from the pavement outside the premises over fears it could be a trip hazard.
With Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining the first steps to move the country out of lockdown, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said there needed to be consistency to allow businesses to trade effectively.
“Using common sense not only applies to social distancing, it also applies to Government civil servants and local council officials during this lock-down.
“Banks and other institutions are taping out areas on the pavement to ensure social distancing when queing for ATM machines, so for council officials to pick on a small trader in isolation is neither fair nor sensible.
“I really do think that officials need to act consistently or else their judgment will be called into grave doubt.”Michael Fabricant MP
Lichfield District Council said it was “urgently reviewing” guidelines after the incident.
But Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member for legal and regulatory services, did not outline whether the tape outside the business could be reinstated.
“This case has highlighted that we urgently need to review our guidance to businesses to reflect the changing landscape we are in.
“We are working with Staffordshire County Council to make sure the guidance is updated following the latest advice as soon as possible.
“We are also looking at how we can improve our communications with businesses to make sure we are supportive and helpful.
“We would like to encourage businesses to get in touch with us if they need help as they adapt to new ways of working.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council
Well this is a pathetic decision by the LDC of course.
But is ‘common sense’ becoming the new govt slogan because you hear it all the time now.
As the MP knows very well, one person’s common sense is another’s stupidity. So ultimately the govt will try to blame the people for a second wave of the virus because they didn’t use a ‘dollop of British common sense’.
It’s a shame the govt didn’t apply some common sense itself when it didn’t provide adequate testing and PPE in care homes before moving patients from hospitals into them, creating another pandemic.
If you need advice on tape and it’s effectiveness, Mr Fabricant is your man.
“We would like to encourage businesses to get in touch with us if they need help as they adapt to new ways of working.”
This woman clearly doesn’t do irony.
Anyway, they’re holding a review, and on we go.
Another example of a common sense approach that is long overdue.
Fabricant asking for a common sense approach, is a bit like Diane Abbot asking for an intelligent debate.
Local businesses are doing a great job in trying to adapt and should be supported through this crisis. They should not have to deal with this ‘red tape’ issue on top of everything else…..lots of other businesses are using tape, they’re being responsible, not trying to trip their customers up! Come on LDC, we want our businesses to thrive!
Angela, call off the consultants. The answer is on gov.uk
3.3
Steps that will usually be needed:
Reviewing layouts to allow workers to work further apart from each other.
Using floor tape or paint to mark areas to help people keep to a 2m distance.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19/shops-and-branches
