The work of nurses has been celebrated with a visual tribute at Lichfield Cathedral.

Created by artist Peter Walker and David Harper from Luxmuralis, a display was beamed onto the building to mark International Nurses Day.

The project has been developed in partnership with the Defence Medical Services based at Whittington.

Inspired by the legacy of Florence Nightingale, the projections and original accompanying music are designed as a thank you to generations of nurses from past to the present day.

Peter said: