A driver travelling at 121mph on the M6 Toll near Burntwood is among more than 170 motorists caught speeding during a crackdown by police.
The incident happened yesterday morning (11th May).
Officers from the Central Motorway Police Group have launched the month-long operation after reports of a rise in speeding.
Inspector Sion Hathaway said:
“Since the lockdown began, traffic flow has dropped by over 50% on the networks we police. However, this has resulted in a large increase in the number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit by 15mph or more.
“Though the roads are quieter because of COVID-19, the law hasn’t changed.
“Drivers should be sticking to the speed limit and anyone who isn’t will be caught by our officers.
“Just a few extra miles per hour can make all the difference to a driver’s reaction, braking distances and ultimately put other lives at risk.
“We’re in an unprecedented time and we all want to keep each other safe and reduce the strain on the NHS so carrying out these speed checks is a crucial way of protecting road users and ensuring everyone gets home safely every day.”Inspector Sion Hathaway, Central Motorway Police Group